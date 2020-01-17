To attract next generation, USDA launches fellowship for minority colleges

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Agriculture Department has launched a new round of fellowships at minority-serving colleges and universities to educate what it calls the next generation of agriculture. The E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship program is among several backing faculty at these schools. Torey Powell, the director of youth programs in the USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on the program.

