Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

To attract next generation, USDA launches fellowship for minority colleges

January 17, 2020 9:38 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Agriculture Department has launched a new round of fellowships at minority-serving colleges and universities to educate what it calls the next generation of agriculture. The E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship program is among several backing faculty at these schools. Torey Powell, the director of youth programs in the USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on the program.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agriculture Department All News colleges Federal Drive Hiring/Retention Minority Serving Institution Partnership Program Tom Temin Federal Drive Torey Powell Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending