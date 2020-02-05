Listen Live Sports

Autonomous weapons pose ethical, practical challenge to DoD

February 5, 2020 10:09 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Military brass express worry about the prospect of autonomous weapons, robotic platforms that make their own decisions about when and where to shoot. Robert Marks said such weapons do come with practical and ethical challenges, but recommends continued development. He directs the Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Discovery Institute, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

