No shortage of small procurement adjustments in 2020 NDAA

February 6, 2020 8:24 am
 
Congress had so many small adjustments to procurement in its 2020 Defense Authorization bill, it ran out of 800 series digits. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some of the provisions you might have overlooked.

