Patent office’s Iancu describes new IP work-sharing agreement with Mexico

February 7, 2020 10:58 am
 
The U.S. and Mexico are so closely intertwined economically that it makes sense for their intellectual property systems to harmonize more closely. That’s the thinking behind a new work-sharing agreement between the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, or Instituto Mexicano de la Propiedad Industrial. The director of the USPTO, Andrei Iancu, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

