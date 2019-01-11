Listen Live Sports

Insight by MobileIron

Executive Briefing Series: CDM and Mobile Security

January 11, 2019
 
With mobile security, the Homeland Security Department says the goal is to give agencies visibility from their mobility device management systems by sending data to their agencywide cyber dashboard for greater understanding of their mobile devices.

Over the longer term, DHS wants to help agencies with mobile application management in order to ensure agencies have the right protections in place to secure the entire mobile environment.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities and how the integration of CDM and mobile devices continue to improve cybersecurity:

  • Adam Zeimet, Branch Chief, Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM), USDA
  • Stephen Booher, Lead Mobile Systems Architect, CDM Program, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Micah Czigan, Associate Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, Department of Energy
  • Andrew Lehfeldt, CDM Chief Strategist, MobileIron

