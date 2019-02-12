CIO, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Department of Treasury
Dr. Harry Singh brings more than 23 years of progressive experience in supporting all aspects of Information Technology with extensive experience in IT Strategy, Data Governance, System Operation and Maintenance, Program Management, Cyber Security, customer service enhancement, scheduling, budgeting, contract negotiation, and Recruitment and Personnel Management. Additionally, Dr. Singh possesses an understanding of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s (BEP) manufacturing mission and how information technology (IT) supports it through a strong customer-centric approach to information technology and data analytics.
As BEP’s Associate Director (Chief Information Officer), Dr. Singh plays a key leadership role in driving critical, strategic, technical,and management initiatives — from information security and algorithms to customer experience and leveraging data — that mitigate threats and drive business growth. Dr. Singh began his career at the BEP in 2003 as an IT Security Specialist and was later promoted to Manager of the IT Security Division in 2004. In 2009, he was selected as BEP’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). His promotion and continued success as Deputy Director (CIO) in 2013, eventually secured his current position as the Associate Director (CIO) in 2017.
Dr. Singh’s accomplishments and education have been recognized in both federal and private arenas over the years. In 2016, he received the Treasury Legacy Honors Program Leadership award, which recognizes outstanding leadership achievements. Dr. Singh holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Organization and Management with specialization in IT Management. Additionally, he is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).
CTO & Vice President of Product Marketing, Pegasystems
Don Schuerman is CTO and Vice President of Product Marketing at Pegasystems, responsible for Pega’s industry-leading platform and CRM applications. He has 20 years of experience delivering enterprise software solutions for Fortune 500 organizations, with a focus on digital transformation, mobility, analytics, business process management, cloud and CRM. Don has led enterprise software implementations and provided technology and architecture consulting to senior business and technology executives from Fortune 500 organizations, including American Express, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, and BP. Don holds a BS in Physics and Philosophy from Boston College.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.