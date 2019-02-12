Harry Singh CIO, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Department of Treasury

Dr. Harry Singh brings more than 23 years of progressive experience in supporting all aspects of Information Technology with extensive experience in IT Strategy, Data Governance, System Operation and Maintenance, Program Management, Cyber Security, customer service enhancement, scheduling, budgeting, contract negotiation, and Recruitment and Personnel Management. Additionally, Dr. Singh possesses an understanding of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s (BEP) manufacturing mission and how information technology (IT) supports it through a strong customer-centric approach to information technology and data analytics.

As BEP’s Associate Director (Chief Information Officer), Dr. Singh plays a key leadership role in driving critical, strategic, technical,and management initiatives — from information security and algorithms to customer experience and leveraging data — that mitigate threats and drive business growth. Dr. Singh began his career at the BEP in 2003 as an IT Security Specialist and was later promoted to Manager of the IT Security Division in 2004. In 2009, he was selected as BEP’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). His promotion and continued success as Deputy Director (CIO) in 2013, eventually secured his current position as the Associate Director (CIO) in 2017.

Dr. Singh’s accomplishments and education have been recognized in both federal and private arenas over the years. In 2016, he received the Treasury Legacy Honors Program Leadership award, which recognizes outstanding leadership achievements. Dr. Singh holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Organization and Management with specialization in IT Management. Additionally, he is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).