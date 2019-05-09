No federal professional liability insurance? A high stakes mistake you can’t afford to make

This content is provided by FEDS Protection

Sometimes, bad things happen to good federal employees. Are you emotionally, financially and legally prepared to defend yourself if you are the subject of an adverse administrative action, disciplinary proceeding, or civil lawsuit? Defending yourself against workplace allegations can quickly drain your bank account and take a drastic personal toll on both you and your family. Even if the allegation is baseless, the ordeal can be truly frightening.

FEDS Professional Liability Insurance specifically protects federal employees by providing you with your own personal attorney and indemnity protection for those circumstances in which you may be investigated and/or held personally liable and have to provide for your own defense – even though you were within your scope of employment or rendering a professional service. The FEDS policy provides coverage for (1) Administrative & Disciplinary Matters, (2) Personal Capacity Lawsuits / Bivens actions, and (3) Criminal Investigations that you could be subjected to while performing your job.

Administrative & Disciplinary Matters. FEDS Protection pays for legal defense for any administrative investigation or judicial sanction including but not limited to OIG, OPR, OSC, Congressional, and agency directed investigations as well as disciplinary actions or proceedings. Coverage extends to state medical or other professional board investigations and proceedings arising out of the performance of your federal job duties.

Personal Capacity Lawsuits / Bivens Actions. The Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA does not provide immunity for personal capacity lawsuits or constitutional torts. You can be sued; DOJ can deny representation; and you can be held liable for a judgment against you (with or without DOJ representation). FEDS Protection pays for legal defense and provides indemnity protection if you are sued for any act, error or omission arising out of the course and scope of employment.

Criminal Investigations. Some of the most common criminal investigations involving federal employees are due to conflict of interest statutes where intent is not a prerequisite to prove the crime, alleged misappropriation of federal funds, or inadvertent release of privacy act or other statutorily protected information.

All federal employees can become the subject of work-related allegations, complaints, investigations, or civil suits. Professional Liability Insurance offers peace of mind by providing expert defense against your professional exposures. Federal law requires agencies to reimburse federal employees classified as managers, supervisors and law enforcement officers up to half the cost of this insurance.

