Protected: Harnessing data in the world of AI

Nima leads Kinetica's technical strategy and roadmap development while also managing the engineering team. Leveraging his unique insight into data processing, he established the core vision and goal of the Kinetica platform. Early in his career, Nima was a Senior Consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.
Jeff Kennedy is the Director of Federal business at Kinetica. Jeff is responsible for the full portfolio of client solutions, enterprise software, and services aimed at the U.S. federal customer. In his role, Jeff draws on his extensive 20+ years' experience in the federal space to lead the team's efforts to support and advise government and military customers seeking mission-critical big data real-time analytic solutions. Prior to Kinetica, Jeff has worked at organizations including Acuity Systems, C3 AI, Security First, Oracle, and Siebel.
Scott Maucione is a defense reporter for Federal News Network and has worked in journalism for over a decade. He previously covered the Pentagon for Inside Defense. He received his B.A. in journalism and political science from the University of Maryland and his Master’s from American University in applied politics.