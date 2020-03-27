Protected: Harnessing data in the world of AI

Jeff Kennedy Federal Sales Director, Kinetica

Jeff Kennedy is the Director of Federal business at Kinetica. Jeff is responsible for the full portfolio of client solutions, enterprise software, and services aimed at the U.S. federal customer. In his role, Jeff draws on his extensive 20+ years' experience in the federal space to lead the team's efforts to support and advise government and military customers seeking mission-critical big data real-time analytic solutions. Prior to Kinetica, Jeff has worked at organizations including Acuity Systems, C3 AI, Security First, Oracle, and Siebel.