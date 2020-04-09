Securely connect and scale remote workforces

This content has been provided by Palo Alto Networks.

As more and more government agencies quickly shift to an increasingly remote workforce, they’re creating an immediate and growing need to securely accelerate cloud deployment as simply and effectively as possible. Many agencies have never operated with so many fully remote workers, all needing secure access and connectivity from their home offices.

We can help. Palo Alto Networks has assembled a specific package of solutions and services designed specifically to enable Federal agencies to meet these evolving needs: the Federal Trusted Remote User Support System (TRUSS) Bundle.

The TRUSS bundle includes:

Prisma Access – to deliver consistent protection from the cloud

– to deliver consistent protection from the cloud Cortex Data Lake – to collect, transform and integrate your agency’s security data

– to collect, transform and integrate your agency’s security data Panorama – to provide insight into network-wide traffic and threats, and administer your firewalls everywhere

We invite you to join our on-demand webinar, Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce for US Federal Agencies, on the subject to learn more about this timely and effective bundle.

For more information, you’re also welcome to email us at trussoffer@paloaltonetworks.com.

