How 5G can transform Defense Operations

Mike is an accomplished global IT Leader with a successful track record in delivering value to global businesses through innovative technology solutions across multiple industries. As a C-Suite executive with over 30 years of global IT leadership experience, Mike has helped large companies plan and lead large, global transformation initiatives. He has extensive experience developing multi-year strategies and execution roadmaps, managing transformational ERP programs, large-scale legacy system modernization to cloud-based and SaaS-based offerings, technology innovations including advanced UI/UX development, Big Data Analytics, AI/ML & RPA and Digital Factory & IoT/Industry 4.0.

Prior to his role at the Department of Navy, Mike served as the Vice President of Technology, Strategy & Solutions at ThoughtFocus, a privately held information technology services and advisory firm and part of the innovation portfolio of the Blackstone Group. Mike was recruited to transform the overall strategy and vision for the technology and service offerings of ThoughtFocus and to lead their internal IT organization globally, as well as to stand-up the company’s Enterprise Solutions and Digital Advisory Practice to oversee client engagements covering vision and strategy, organizational design, business process transformation, architecture and technology introduction/governance including SAP S/4 HANA and M&A Management.

Prior to joining ThoughtFocus, Mike served as VP, IT & Digital Solutions at TE Connectivity, a large global, industrial manufacturer of connectors and sensors. Mike pioneered TE’s digital strategy and innovations across all business segments globally. He drove the transformation of the end-to-end, concept-to-customer business processes, and chartered a global Digital Center of Excellence, where he led all aspects of IT delivery, deployment and support for Digital Engineering and Model-based Design, Digital Factory and Manufacturing automation (including additive manufacturing, digital inspection, AI/ML and IoT) and Digital Customer Experience. In addition, Mike introduced software engineering shared services, standards and policies around embedded software engineering and cloud-based software lifecycle management platforms for the TE's smart-connectivity products.

Previously, Mike was VP, Global Engineering Services and Senior Director of Enterprise Business Systems for Tyco Electronics, where he co-led the global deployment of SAP and spearheaded enterprise data management by introducing a 40TB enterprise-wide data warehouse, and business intelligence and analytics capabilities. Mike was also responsible for the IT integration of over 80 acquisitions ranging from $10M-$3B in revenue into the company's shared services and standard systems. Before being acquired by Tyco International, Mike held a variety of global IT leadership roles at AMP Incorporated, a $5 Billion electrical and electronics manufacturer.

Mike holds BA degrees in Computer Science and Business Administration from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, a master’s equivalent in Information Systems Management from the IBM Information System Management Institute and Leadership Academy and executive certifications in Executive Leadership and Corporate Strategy from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.