How 5G can transform Defense Operations

Experiments in 5G are happening across government, with applications as varied as spectrum sharing, smart warehouses, edge computing, autonomous vehicles and telemedicine. For many federal employees involved in these testbeds, the consensus is the same: This technology will be transformational.
Learning from test beds
The DOD agencies are working together in news ways, with each test bed having a service lead while the other services are highly integrated. The lessons learned are shared among the military branches.
Enabling seamless security
Security needs to be seamless across the environment as we move across OCONUS and we confront various challenges.
Deploying 5G at the edge
The low latency of 5G enables data processing at the edge, which can be critical for timely decision making and military applications.
Lance Spencer
Client Executive Vice President, Department of Defense, AT&T