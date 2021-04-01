On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Series by AT&T
Federal Insights

How 5G can transform Defense Operations

April 1, 2021 2:58 pm
< a min read
      

Experiments in 5G are happening across government, with applications as varied as spectrum sharing, smart warehouses, edge computing, autonomous vehicles and telemedicine. For many federal employees involved in these testbeds, the consensus is the same: This technology will be transformational.

Watch the videos of the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, in which defense leaders share their stories, lessons-learned, and enthusiasm for the transformational new technology.

Learning from test beds

The DOD agencies are working together in news ways, with each test bed having a service lead while the other services are highly integrated. The lessons learned are shared among the military branches.

Enabling seamless security

Security needs to be seamless across the environment as we move across OCONUS and we confront various challenges.

Deploying 5G at the edge

The low latency of 5G enables data processing at the edge, which can be critical for timely decision making and military applications.

Lance Spencer

Client Executive Vice President, Department of Defense, AT&T

Panel of experts

  • Mike Galbraith

    Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Department of the Navy

  • Dwayne Florenzie

    Senior Strategy Executive, Office of Commercial and Economic Analysis, Secretary of the Air Force

  • Bong Gumahad

    C4/ISR Director, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

  • Dan Massey

    5G “Operate Through” Program Manager, Department of Defense

  • Lance Spencer

    Client Executive Vice President, Department of Defense, AT&T

  • Jared Serbu

    Deputy Editor, Federal News Network