Agencies look to get a handle on increasingly complex network “attack surface”

Agencies are modernizing their IT infrastructure, moving their data into cloud computing services and adopting modern software practices.

The IT efforts are all a step in a positive direction, but they also carry with them the burden of increasing network complexity, according to Cody Pierce, chief product officer at Looking Glass. Add in a post-pandemic, distributed workforce that is accessing services remotely, and secure teams are looking at a more complicated picture than ever before.

But efforts are underway to get a handle on that complexity. President Joe Biden’s cybersecurity executive order from last May and the resulting zero trust strategy published in February both direct agencies to inventory their devices, categorize and protect their data, and break down their network perimeters into isolated environments, among numerous other actions.