How federal agencies can best integrate competency-based assessments into hiring practices

Federal agencies have consistently struggled over the years to hire and retain qualified candidates. Part of that speaks to the stiff competition they have from the private sector, which often has the advantages of more money and newer technology to entice would-be applicants. But the federal hiring process is also notoriously lengthy, opaque and subjective, which can prevent potential quality applicants from ever even getting their foot in the door.

That last issue is what the June 2020 Executive Order on Modernizing and Reforming the Assessment and Hiring of Federal Job Candidates seeks to resolve. The EO directs agencies to rely less on college degrees, and more on skills and competency-based hiring assessments. The Office of Personnel Management has extended the deadline for complying with this EO twice already. Agencies are expected to meet 50% compliance by May 30, 2022 and fully compliant by the end of the year.

But implementing hiring assessments for the sake of federal compliance shouldn’t just be a check off the list.

“Federal agencies can take this initiative even further and realize the strategic power of better qualifying candidates for the nation’s largest workforce, and for some of the most mission-critical jobs,” said Shannon Kobus, manager of Industrial/Organization Psychology Services at Monster Government Solutions.

Agencies should always start with their hiring goals. Is your agency trying to hire for a very specific, technical job set, like an airplane mechanic? Or is your agency trying to entice a younger generation of applicants to join the organization? The former might require a technical job-knowledge assessment in order to fill a very specific skillset. The latter may be better served with assessments evaluating non-technical problem solving and communication. These would help identify candidates who are better positioned to take an entry-level position within the agency, and grow into a career.

But before agencies dive into mapping out their assessment plans, they must understand their current situation. Some agencies with mission-critical jobs may already be using extensive hiring assessments, whereas others may not have any at all. Some tools may be simple to introduce – like writing samples and structured interviews – while others may be more complex. Large-scale applicant assessment technology exists to handle batch hiring or help quickly narrow down the applicant pool.

These new skills or competency-based assessments would ideally be more objective and better supported than the previous “self-reporting” method, where candidates often over-estimated their own skills in a particular field.

“Agencies should be adding types of assessments that are objectively scored, like Situational Judgment tests, and built by experts in hiring assessments,” said Kobus. “I/O psychologists can ensure these assessments are job-related and follow rigorous scientific methodologies to ensure they’re validated and reliable.”

But there’s a potential transparency issue here. Applicants are so used to the self-report method that when they see an objective questionnaire, they can have a hard time understanding how it’s job related.

“Using job analysis to relate the competencies you’re testing for to the work the employee would be performing is a required step, but it’s not always visible outside of HR,” said Kobus. “Agencies have to manage expectations with applicants, and explain the process and what they’re getting out of it.”

“If an agency is new to this, it should start small, get its feet wet, and understand how this process works. Then increase complexity, integrate multiple assessments, and get more specific over time,” Kobus said.

Starting small might look like adding one non-technical evaluation to an agency’s current hiring practices for one department or position. Set expectations and a baseline for communication, then begin to expand outward through the organization. Small wins snowball into full-scale culture change, and that’s when agencies can begin to integrate more specialized assessments. This gradual build will also give agencies room to socialize these new practices with federal job candidates and manage the change smoothly before launching a full-agency implementation.

Understanding how to interpret scores and external factors that may play a part is key to the success of these assessments, Kobus said. For example, an auto manufacturer started using these kinds of assessments in order to hire more high-quality workers. It went well for a while, but over time, the auto manufacturer felt like it was getting less quality applicants. But the assessments hadn’t changed.

“It turned out they had already hired all the best candidates. The applicant pool was tapped,” Kobus said. “So in order to get the same hiring rate and quality of applicants, the solution was to increase their recruiting efforts. It’s not always the test, but sometimes other factors that impact the hiring process.”

“Implementing hiring assessments can be so different for each agency and can produce varying results depending on your hiring goals, which is why it’s so important that agencies take the time to do this right, however that looks for them,” Kobus said.