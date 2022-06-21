Dan Carroll leads the cybersecurity practice development for Dell Federal. He focuses on designing and implementing cybersecurity frameworks to help Federal customers meet their diverse cybersecurity missions.

He participates extensively with the NIST community to understand global cybersecurity challenges and help shape responses that can be leveraged by the community through common frameworks and reference architectures.

Prior to Dell Federal, Dan held the position of head contract negotiator for enterprise service agreements with the Fortune Global 500. His responsibilities included government and commercial organizations.

Dan was a lead architectural engineer for the Marine Corps Network Operations and Security Command both as a commercial contractor as well as a U.S. Marine. Dan was responsible for large portion of the deployed military application network architecture planning, design and deployment.