White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

The White House’s forthcoming zero trust strategy gives agencies a chance to overhaul how employees and citizens access federal systems, as the Office of Management and Budget looks to balance a near-term imperative to improve security and a long-term goal of revamping digital authentication.

Eric Mill, senior advisor to the federal chief information officer, said the final zero trust strategy will be out “soon,” but offered a preview of the document today during a conference hosted by the Better Identity Coalition. OMB released a draft version of the strategy in the fall.

Requirements will include measures like multifactor authentication. But Mill said the strategy is not just about near-term deadlines for improving security measures.

“It’s not just about multifactor authentication,” he said. “We’re looking at a major architectural shift for the federal government. And we know that’s a multi-year process. We’re trying to both design an oversight and timing process that reflects the urgency with which we need to move and the reality of the size of the work that is happening.”

He said OMB and agencies have a shot to revisit the user experience that many people take for granted. The push comes as agencies look to scale up digital identify verification initiatives like Login.gov.

“There’s an opportunity here to enable some very new user experiences, but we haven’t really had the opportunity to revisit assumptions around how users log into systems for a long time,” Mill said.

Agencies will need to deliver “multiyear plans” for how they’re going to institute a zero trust architecture for their networks and systems, according to Mill. He said multifactor authentication should be “in the earlier parts of that multiyear plan.”

One of the key priorities for OMB is improving defenses against phishing, one of the most common types of cyber attacks. Mill said OMB wants agencies to adopt multifactor authentication solutions that are resistant to phishing attacks. He highlighted SMS text messages and push notifications as methods that are still susceptible to phishing.

In addition to the continued use of “Personal Identity Verification,” or PIV, cards, Mill’s presentation showed OMB will require the adoption of web authentication standards under FIDO2 standards. The FIDO alliance is an open industry association that develops and promotes authentication standards.

“We’re really specifically going for broadening the use of other kinds of phishing resistant methods—and that’s FIDO2 and Webauthn in the real world—into federal agencies alongside PIV,” Mill said. “We’re trying to be really as clear as we possibly can that this is something that agencies can and should be doing now.”

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is also working to update PIV standards to accommodate “additional types of authenticators through an expanded definition of Derived PIV credentials,” according to an updated Federal Information Processing Standard published in this week.

While the zero trust strategy is largely focused on the federal enterprise, Mill also said it’s often difficult to draw a clear distinction between internal agency environments and public-facing networks.

He said OMB will require that public-facing services that use multifactor authentication give the public multiple options for using authentication and not impose security restrictions that would lead to less accessibility and equity. And that in turn should help improve usability for agencies as well.

“There are a lot of use cases where the federal government has services that are not used by the whole general public, but by specific subsets, maybe they’re contractors, maybe the state and local agencies,” he said. “It’s going to be important for us to be able to use the same things as people span different systems.”

Mill also said OMB “remains enthusiastic” about the potential to leave passwords behind, with many services turning to biometric authenticators and PINS as more secure log-in methods.

“We certainly see that as part of the future of where the government should go,” he said.

But with passwords remaining a major authentication method for the foreseeable future, Mill said OMB is focused on getting the federal enterprise to drop outdates practices, like rules that require employees to change their password every 90 days or use specific composition measures, such as upper- and lower-case letters.

“These have at this point been widely studied and demonstrated to reduce security as well as reduce usability,” Mill said. “And so this is one of those opportunities that we have to improve security and usability at the same time. And these have been laid out pretty clearly by NIST now in their digital identity standards for several years, and we’re really doubling down.”