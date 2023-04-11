The Benefits of IT Modernization for the Federal Government
April 11, 20238:25 am
Updating IT infrastructure and server deployments can make the Federal government more efficient and cost-effective. Private businesses are increasingly adopting remote and hybrid workforces, which makes them more attractive places to work for many employees. Federal agencies may struggle to attract or retain top talent with clunky, outdated hardware and software.
