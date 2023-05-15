On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Booz Allen Hamilton
Federal Insights

Protected: Agencies look to use data to drive customer experience

Justin Doubleday
May 15, 2023 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

      
Related Topics
Booz Allen Booz Allen Hamilton Cloud Computing Dan Tucker Federal Insights IT Modernization Technology

Featured speakers

  • Dan Tucker

    Senior Vice President, Civil Sector, Booz Allen Hamilton

  • Justin Doubleday

    Reporter, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 Alteryx Inspire 2023
5|22 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo
5|22 Gartner Application Innovation &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories