Dan Tucker is a senior leader focused on cloud and data engineering solutions in Booz Allen’s citizen services business. He drives development of innovative solutions in cloud migration, multicloud management, tactical cloud, cloud-native development, and data management and integration. Dan has more than 25 years of experience in large-scale IT modernization and digital transformation, with a strong technical background in application and network infrastructure, data architecture, and lean development methodologies.

Dan currently leads the delivery of production-scale cloud operations and digital transformation engagements for clients at the Department of Treasury, the Bureau of Fiscal Service, the General Services Administration, and others. In addition, he drives the evolution of cloud service provider (CSP) and vendor relationships with partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Snowflake, Databricks, and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

With his background in cloud, DevSecOps, data engineering, and product management practices, Dan drives some of the largest and most mission-critical digital transformation programs in the public sector. In recognition of Dan’s deep expertise, WashingtonExec named him a 2021 Cloud Executive to Watch. He was also a 2021 Pinnacle Cloud Executive of the Year Finalist, and he serves on the WashingtonExec Cloud Computing Council.

Dan holds a B.S. in applied mathematics from James Madison University. He also completed the executive management program focused on product management and high-velocity organizations at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is certified as an AWS Solutions Architect, along with holding a specialty certification in AWS Security.