Art Villanueva is the AI/ML Chief Technology Architect for Dell Technologies’ Federal Strategic Programs. In the past, he has served as lead systems engineer for multiple high-profile programs, including billion-dollar initiatives. Art is an entrepreneur, having founded two renewable energy startups, one of which is now trading on the NASDAQ stock market; and an inventor with three patents. He is also a Doctor of Engineering candidate in Systems Engineering at Colorado State University, specializing in meta-algorithmics applied to document automation and natural language processing. He obtained his master's degree in Architecture-based Enterprise Systems Engineering from UCSD and his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics with a Specialization in Computing from UCLA.