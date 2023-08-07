Derek Claiborne is the Director of National Security Initiatives at Chainalysis, where he brings together his passion and expertise in cryptocurrency, counter-threat finance, and national security. With a deep understanding of global financial networks and the intricate world of blockchain analysis, Derek provides unique insights into the implications of cryptocurrency for national security.

His work focuses on comprehending the micro and macro-level impacts of cryptocurrency, utilizing a combination of open-source intelligence and blockchain analytics to proactively identify threats on the blockchain. Leading a dedicated team, Derek conducts extensive research, financial analysis, and financial forensics examinations to support national security investigations across a range of areas such as counterintelligence, counter-terrorism, force protection, and operations associated with terrorism, insurgency, proliferation, and other threats to U.S. national security interests.

Prior to his role at Chainalysis, Derek's professional journey included strategic consulting at KPMG, where he provided invaluable support to U.S. Government Executives in utilizing data analytics to identify indicators of risk to national security.

Derek's background also includes serving as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He deployed to Afghanistan's Helmand Province in 2010 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, leading a team that played a vital role in training and developing the Afghan National Border Police. Their efforts resulted in successfully facilitating the Gamsir District's first free presidential elections. Subsequently, Derek deployed to Japan, where he provided essential support to the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Derek holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College. He is also a distinguished graduate of Naval Postgraduate School.