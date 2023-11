Erica Fensom is vice president of corporate affairs at DocuSign. She leads the global team responsible for public policy, sustainability and social impact programs that support DocuSign's mission to accelerate business and simplify life for companies and people around the world.

Fensom has over 20 years of experience working with fast-growing technology companies leading corporate affairs and marketing teams across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. She is passionate about technology and the opportunity it brings to improve the world.

Prior to joining DocuSign, Fensom led integrated marketing at Intercom, enterprise marketing campaigns at Adobe and government relations programs at BlackBerry. She also worked for the Canadian Embassy in Washington DC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

As a lifelong learner and outdoor enthusiast, she serves as a board member at the San Jose Public Library Foundation and as a volunteer scout leader. Fensom has a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University.