CBP exploring cloud, RFID, QR codes to modernize seized goods inventory

CBP seizes massive quantities of illicit goods each year that have to be logged, weighed or otherwise measured, and tracked in a variety of systems.

In 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations seized 549,000 pounds of illicit drugs, 3,110 guns, and 501,368 rounds of ammunition. And that’s not even getting into the live animals, meats, agricultural products, jewelry, counterfeit goods and even vehicles, all of which CBP Director of Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Lisa Santana Fox refers to as “violative” materials. All of that has to be logged, weighed or otherwise measured, and entered into a variety of systems to keep track of.

That’s where CBP sees an opportunity for modernization: By integrating those systems, automating the entry of some of the data, and introducing newer digital tools for inventory tracking, they can make their systems more accurate and ease some of the burden on their frontline employees.

“At least In the cargo arena where a manifest was transmitted to us, it goes through some systems. And then if they have to make entry on the goods, it goes through another system. And then if we interdict it and seize it, it’s another system,” Fox said on The Modernized Warehouse. “So tying those systems together, so that the frontline officers, the seized property specialists … they’re not keying in information. It comes in and we just push it from one system to the next. That cuts down on the opportunity for error.”

Fox said this would most likely be accomplished through a cloud-based platform, enabling smoother integration of the systems and data.

Fox said they also want to do the same with their scales; when CBP interdicts narcotics, those have to be weighed when they’re seized, when they go into the vault, and when they come out of the vault to ensure none disappears during that process. And each of those weights has to be manually entered into the system. But digital scales could record that weight automatically, reducing the potential for error.

Likewise, all of that inventory has to be managed while it’s in CBP custody. Violative materials like agricultural products are destroyed immediately, to keep them from contaminating the environment. Other goods are held through to other final dispositions: Sometimes they’re returned to the owner, other times they’re destroyed, and sometimes they’re held by CBP or transferred to another relevant agency to hold as evidence for legal proceedings.

Currently, CBP tracks all of that by seizure number across their various systems, which Fox described as “labor intensive.” That’s why it’s currently piloting the use of RFID tags for its warehouses to speed up that process and reduce the workload. CBP is also experimenting with QR codes as an alternative to manually inputting data.

But even those methods have their complications due to CBP’s unique mission. For example, most of these violative materials are kept in vaults with walls “at least two feet thick,” Fox said. That makes it difficult to get Wi-Fi into those locations even for the current tracking system that uses tablets to track the case numbers.

“We’ve been seizing goods for hundreds of years, just getting into the 21st century. So right now we’re kind of limited to the vault operation, and being able to track and streamline our inventories, which will ultimately save us time,” Fox said on the Federal Drive with Tom Temin. “But who knows what they’re going to invent next year? So we’re constantly looking for opportunities to try new things, so that we have the best equipment, the best technology for our team out in the field.”

All of this is in service of CBP’s goal of getting better data analytics intelligence around their inventory of violative materials. Not only will that enable better tracking, but it could also potentially reveal insights that lead from one smaller, seemingly isolated incident to a much larger operation.

“So the data that’s captured in the systems of record goes into platforms, data warehouses where they can be analyzed, manipulated. We feed that intelligence back into our targeting so that we’re better targeting on the front end to interdict better, across the enterprise,” Fox said. “And then reporting — we’re reporting to Congress. We report on CBP.gov. We’re constantly reporting our statistics and the efforts that we have undertaken to the public so they know what we’re out there doing.”

