Complaints about government imposter scams reach record high

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Complaints about government imposter scams have reached a record high according to the Federal Trade Commission. Monthly complaints to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network about scammers pretending to be from the government reached the highest levels on record this spring. It received about 46,600 complaints in May alone. (Federal Trade Commission)

President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring the option of using an executive order to get the citizenship question back on the 2020 Census questionnaire. The Washington Post reported Census officials and lawyers at the Commerce and Justice Departments must come up with a legal rationale by today to present to a federal judge overseeing one of three lawsuits concerning the question. (Washington Post)

The Air Force Medical Service has created a new agency. The Air Force Medical Readiness Agency will oversee medical readiness programs and medical capabilities in the field. This fulfills a requirement in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act to establish a readiness-focused organization. (Air Force)

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.