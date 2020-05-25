Listen Live Sports

Veterans get new resource for coronavirus information

May 25, 2020 1:09 pm
 
  • Veterans and their families have a new resource for coronavirus help. Veterans Affairs has released a new chatbot to quickly triage COVID-19 symptoms and answer questions on testing options, stimulus payments and telehealth, and even how to reschedule VA appointments. (Department of Veterans Affairs)
  • Jeffery Ragsdal has been appointed by Attorney General William Barr as the Justice Department’s new head of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). He’ll replace Corey Amundson, who became Chief of the Public Integrity Section in September. Ragsdale has been serving as acting head of OPR since then. (Department of Justice)
  • The former Director of Operations of the Navy’s Military Sealift Command Office in South Korea has been charged with bribery and lying to investigators. DOJ accused Xavier Monroy engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with a Korean based company that provided ship husbanding services to the U.S. Navy. (Department of Justice)
