Veterans get new resource for coronavirus information

Veterans and their families have a new resource for coronavirus help. Veterans Affairs has released a new chatbot to quickly triage COVID-19 symptoms and answer questions on testing options, stimulus payments and telehealth, and even how to reschedule VA appointments. (Department of Veterans Affairs)

Jeffery Ragsdal has been appointed by Attorney General William Barr as the Justice Department’s new head of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). He’ll replace Corey Amundson, who became Chief of the Public Integrity Section in September. Ragsdale has been serving as acting head of OPR since then. (Department of Justice)