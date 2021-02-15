Trending:
Group of retired military officials back idea of making women register for draft

By Eric White @FEDERALNEWSCAST
February 15, 2021 10:22 am
  • The idea of requiring women to register for the draft now has the support of a handful of both male and female retired generals and flag officers. Military.com reports that ten of them, including retired Air Force General Michael Hayden, Army General Stanley McChrystal, and Army Liutenant General Claudia Kennedy filed a “friend of the court” brief to the Supreme Court, supporting a case which argues the male only registration restriction in the Selective Service System is unconstitutional.
  • Brad Bunn has been named the next vice director of the Defense Logistics Agency. Bun has been director of DLA Human Resources since 2009. He replaces Mike Scott, who will be retiring at the end of this month. In his new role, Bunn will be responsible for overseeing DLA’s strategic planning, operations and resource management.
