Group of retired military officials back idea of making women register for draft

The idea of requiring women to register for the draft now has the support of a handful of both male and female retired generals and flag officers. Military.com reports that ten of them, including retired Air Force General Michael Hayden, Army General Stanley McChrystal, and Army Liutenant General Claudia Kennedy filed a “friend of the court” brief to the Supreme Court, supporting a case which argues the male only registration restriction in the Selective Service System is unconstitutional.