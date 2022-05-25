Man faces decade in prison for threatening some prominent federal employees

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

A West Virginia man is facing punishment, including up to 10 years in jail, for making multiple threats against federal officials. The Justice Department said 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., pled guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current Director of the...

READ MORE