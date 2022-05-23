The Pentagon may not be paying enough attention to its civilian workforce

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The Government Publishing Office has made progress in modernizing over the last two decades. But human capital and acquisition remain its biggest obstacles to transforming into a modern digital publisher. That’s the takeaway from a report by CG Strategy Inc, a firm hired by GPO’s...

READ MORE