D.C. Rep. asks GAO to look into TSP’s bug-riddled website

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) continues her push to hold the agency that manages the Thrift Savings Plan accountable, for ongoing complaints with the new TSP system. Norton, along with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), requested that the Government Accountability Office conduct a “comprehensive examination” of TSP’s new online platform. Following a major system update, participants have...

