Interior Department removes ethnic slur from valleys, streams and rivers

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Leonard Francis. He’s the former contractor known as “Fat Leonard,” who was at the center of a massive Navy bribery scandal. Francis cut off his ankle bracelet and disappeared from house arrest in San Diego a week ago. The government...

