Air Force experiments with pot leniency in recruitment

The Air Force wants to give potential airmen a second chance if they test positive for marijuana use on their initial physical screening. A new pilot program will allow candidates for enlistment who test positive to apply for a waiver, and if it is granted, they can retake the THC screening 90 days later. The waiver...

