Better policies needed for treatment of government dogs, GAO says

The Veterans Affairs Department is cutting down the time it takes to onboard employees for its most critically-needed positions. The VA hired more employees in fiscal 2022 than at any point in recent history. But it needs to hire about 52,000 employees per year just to keep up with the rate of attrition and an increase...

