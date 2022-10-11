Biden Administration expands use of procurement to encourage economically friendly purchasing

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Biden administration is expanding governmentwide efforts to use federal procurement to drive environmentally friendly purchasing. The White House said five new initiatives will build on existing efforts to catalyze markets and drive innovation across the country. These new programs include the Transportation Department’s agencywide Buy Clean policy and Embodied Carbon Work Group. This effort aims...

READ MORE