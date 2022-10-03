DoD IG finds major flaws in the reporting of insider threats

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees and retirees will see a major hike in their health premiums next year. Participants in the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program will pay, on average, 8.7% more in healthcare premiums for 2023. That sharp of an increase has not been seen in over a decade. The Office of Personnel Management attributes the spike to...

READ MORE