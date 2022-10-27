More ways for feds with student loan debt to get a break from payments

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Feds with student debt may soon see some expanded opportunities for loan forgiveness. The Education Department will add more permanent changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Starting next July, borrowers with direct loans or Federal Family Education Loans can get PSLF credit for every month they spent paying off debt — even if they...

READ MORE