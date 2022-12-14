Chances of a government shutdown just about slammed shut

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The chances of a government shutdown are decreasing by the day. Senate and House appropriations committee leaders agreed last night to a top-level budget framework for fiscal 2023. This clears the way for an omnibus bill to fund agencies for the entire year. At the same time, the House will introduce a one-week continuing resolution to give lawmakers...

