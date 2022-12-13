DoD IG condemns behavior of former White House Military Office director

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon’s inspector general is recommending the Army take “appropriate action” against the former director of the White House Military Office. The IG found Brig. Gen. Jonathan Howerton used vulgar language and obscene gestures in a “pervasive” way, disrespected subordinate employees and misspent a small amount of travel funding. Howerton left the position more than a...

READ MORE