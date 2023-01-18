Court fight continues over government-shutdown double back pay

The court fight continues over whether federal employees who work without pay during government shutdowns are entitled to legal damages. In a decision late last year, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said no. Now, the plaintiffs are asking the full court to reconsider that decision. They lodged their appeal yesterday, and the AFL-CIO also filed a petition arguing the 2-to-1 majority on that panel got it wrong....

READ MORE