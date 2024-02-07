Intelligence community gets another new leader

- There is a new face in charge at another one of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse is now director at the Defense Intelligence Agency. He takes over for retiring Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who had led DIA since October 2020. Kruse was previously adviser for military affairs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The change-in-command at DIA took place on Friday, the same day Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh took the reins of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command from Army Gen. Paul Nakasone.
- The Postal Service plans to significantly shrink its carbon footprint by the end of the decade. By 2030, USPS expects to cut carbon emissions from fuel and electricity by 40% and reduce emissions from contracted services by 20%. The agency plans to make that happen by rolling out a majority-electric vehicle delivery fleet and consolidating facilities. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said these sustainability goals will give USPS an advantage over its competitors, as it looks to grow its package business. "Through our efforts, the Postal Service be the most sustainable way to mail and ship," DeJoy said.
- House Republicans are once again looking to cut through what they feel is ambiguity surrounding teleworking federal employees. After what they say has been months without enough clarity, leaders on the Oversight and Accountability Committee are turning to the Office of Management and Budget to get information on agencies' telework policies. The lawmakers said OMB should give them access to agencies' workplace environment plans, which detail how many feds are teleworking each day. They also want to know if there has been any resistance from employees when told to return to the office. The lawmakers say getting more data on telework is ultimately a question of agency performance. They gave OMB a deadline of Feb. 14 to respond.
- The Defense Department is laying the groundwork for building a workplace culture accepting of telework and remote work. DoD has a new telework policy and the biggest change is that it now addresses remote work. The document, updated for the first time since 2012, said DoD wants the military services to “actively” promote remote work and telework. It also encourages the component heads to eliminate barriers to telework program execution through education and training. The policy said remote work and telework can be used to recruit employees with specialized skills, retain valuable employees, and increase work-life balance.
- The State Department is getting a new second in command. The Senate voted to confirm Kurt Campbell as the next deputy secretary of state. Campbell is currently serving as the deputy assistant to the President and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council. He will take over for Wendy Sherman, who left the State Department last summer. Among his previous jobs, Campbell served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs during the Obama administration. He also served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific affairs during the Clinton administration.
- The Office of Management and Budget will add a chief customer experience officer to its ranks, if a bipartisan bill keeps advancing through Congress. The Government Service Delivery Improvement Act is heading for a House floor vote, after making it through the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The bill requires OMB to appoint a senior official whose primary job is to lead governmentwide improvements in customer service. The bill also makes it clear agency that heads are responsible for how well they deliver services to the public.
- The Environmental Protection Agency is pulling out all the stops this week to try to recruit younger and more diverse talent. Today, potential job applicants will hear from EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe in a hiring webinar. She will offer information to try to clear up the federal hiring process and detail the many different career paths available at the agency. In the next year, EPA plans to onboard over 1,000 new employees. Many of the positions will involve working on initiatives from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Law.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to modernize one of its most widely used forms. FEMA is seeking public comment on its plans to standardize the Homeowner Flood Form. The agency said the new form will provide homeowners with a more personalized, customizable product, along with using simplified language in a more user-friendly format. The form is part of the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA is seeking comments through April 8.
- The Army is selecting brigades to experiment with electromagnetic warfare, networks, cyber, small drones and robotics while overseas. Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George calls it “transforming in contact.” The plan is to adjust network equipment and the number of drones and add electromagnetic capabilities, robotics or next-generation squad weapons inside those formations. The goal of the experiment is to receive feedback on the tech used and get recommendations on capabilities needed at the echelon level. Gen. George said the Army is already sending some equipment to the Central Command, with which to experiment in theater.
Copyright
© 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.