On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Cloud Based Internet Isolation

October 12, 2020 7:10 am
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Kowsik Guruswamy, chief technology officer at Menlo Security, and Mike Hatcher, chief revenue officer at By Light.

The two companies have recently been awarded a contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency for a creative way to manage cybersecurity.  It is called Cloud Based Internet Isolation (CBII).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

One thing we have learned during the COVID-19 crisis is the efforts that organizations like DISA are making to maintain security in a changing environment.  Their network, like many others, was put under tremendous stress by the sudden shift to 80% of the employees working from home.

(L-R) Kowsik Guruswamy and Mike Hatcher

Fortunately, 18 months ago, they had investigated a new way to allow remote users to access sensitive systems. The Cloud Based Internet Isolation approach is an intermediary system that a person would interact with.  You can call this a “sandbox” or a “virtual” environment but whatever you name it, it works to speed up communications and reduce cyberthreats.

The technology originated from years of experience with commercial systems from Menlo Security.  Hatcher and his team at By Light provide the federal experience for the system at DISA.

During the interview, the experts defined adaptive clientless rendering as well as Secure Access Service Edge.

        Read more Federal Tech Talk news.

One resounding impact of the COVID crisis is federal agencies are willing to test new approaches to speed up systems while assuring security.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Big Data By Light Cloud Based Internet Isolation Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization Kowsik Guruswamy Menlo Security Mike Hatcher Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane