Two opportunities for you

Tune in to the next episode of FEDtalk on Friday, November 30th, 2018, to hear the latest from Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA, who will be discussing the company’s new offerings, and what federal employees should be thinking about, with Open Season in full swing. Also on the program will be Senior Executives Association President Bill Valdez discussing the upcoming 2018 Presidential Rank Awards Leadership Summit, to be held on December 13, 2018.

The show can be streamed online anytime via the Federal News Network player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.