Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Two opportunities for you

November 29, 2018 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Two Opportunities for You

Subscribe to FedTalk’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tune in to the next episode of FEDtalk on Friday, November 30th, 2018, to hear the latest from Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA, who will be discussing the company’s new offerings, and what federal employees should be thinking about, with Open Season in full swing. Also on the program will be Senior Executives Association President Bill Valdez discussing the upcoming 2018 Presidential Rank Awards Leadership Summit, to be held on December 13, 2018.

The show can be streamed online anytime via the Federal News Network player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
All News employees Federal Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk open season presidential rank awards leadership summit Shane Canfield WAEPA

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize