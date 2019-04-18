Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
FEDtalk

Fitting Leadership Development Into Busy Schedules

April 18, 2019 1:36 pm
 
FEDtalk

Even though senior leaders know they need to keep their skills sharp through continued development opportunities, finding the time, let alone the budget, for training and development is a constant challenge.

This week on FEDtalk, host Tony Vergnetti explores different methods and opportunities for just in time training and the types of skills that leaders can explore through these opportunities. He’ll be joined in studio by Debra Schweikert, the newly elected President of the Federal Executive Institute Alumni Association (FEIAA), Abe Brown III, the FEIAA Vice President, and Jonathan Herrman, a FEIAA Board Member, to talk about FEIAA’s upcoming Executive Forum. He’ll also spend time talking about leadership development more broadly with Jenny Mattingley, former Director of the White House Leadership Development Program (WHLDP).

The show airs live on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

