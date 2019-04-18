Fitting Leadership Development Into Busy Schedules

FEDtalk

Even though senior leaders know they need to keep their skills sharp through continued development opportunities, finding the time, let alone the budget, for training and development is a constant challenge.

This week on FEDtalk, host Tony Vergnetti explores different methods and opportunities for just in time training and the types of skills that leaders can explore through these opportunities. He’ll be joined in studio by Debra Schweikert, the newly elected President of the Federal Executive Institute Alumni Association (FEIAA), Abe Brown III, the FEIAA Vice President, and Jonathan Herrman, a FEIAA Board Member, to talk about FEIAA’s upcoming Executive Forum. He’ll also spend time talking about leadership development more broadly with Jenny Mattingley, former Director of the White House Leadership Development Program (WHLDP).

The show airs live on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

