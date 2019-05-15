Listen Live Sports

Long Term Planning and Supplemental Insurance Options for Feds

May 15, 2019 11:13 am
 
Weighing the pros and cons of various insurance options can be difficult.  Tune into FEDtalk this Friday for a clear explanation of the long term planning and supplemental insurance options available to federal employees.

Host Debra Roth will sit down with Shane Canfield, CEO of Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), and Joan Melanson, the director of Education and Outreach for the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) at Long Term Care Partners.

The show airs live on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM.   You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

