Ethics and Accountability for Government Attorneys

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion of ethics and accountability in the federal government. The guests will cover the Professional Review process for government attorneys and other government ethics considerations.

Host Tony Vergnetti of FEDS Insurance will sit down with Chris Keeven, a Partner at Shaw Bransford & Roth, and Larry Leiser, President of the National Association of Assistant US Attorneys.

The show airs live on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

