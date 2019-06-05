Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Navigating Plans for Summer with the National Park Service

June 5, 2019 11:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Do you know what you are doing this summer? To find out what our National Parks have to offer, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday and start planning your trip!

Co-hosts Julie Perkins and Natalia Castro will sit down with Kathy Kupper, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service (NPS); Katie Liming, DC Program Coordinator for the NPS, and Allyson Gantt, Chief of Communications for South Florida Parks within the NPS.  The guests will share the inside scoop on the activities available at their local parks and nationwide.

The show airs live on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM.   You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOneand Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights FEDS FEDtalk FEDtalk FLTCIP Jeremy Barnum Julie Perkins Katie Liming Natalia Castro National Parks Office of Personnel Management WAEPA

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.