Navigating Plans for Summer with the National Park Service

Do you know what you are doing this summer? To find out what our National Parks have to offer, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday and start planning your trip!

Co-hosts Julie Perkins and Natalia Castro will sit down with Kathy Kupper, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service (NPS); Katie Liming, DC Program Coordinator for the NPS, and Allyson Gantt, Chief of Communications for South Florida Parks within the NPS. The guests will share the inside scoop on the activities available at their local parks and nationwide.

The show airs live on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOneand Apple Podcasts.

