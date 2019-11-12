Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Understanding Open Season Options

November 12, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on Open Season. Your benefits experts will provide you with information on what new benefit options are available this Open Season and how you can learn more.

Host Tony Vergnetti will sit down with Joan Melanson from Long Term Care Partners and Kathleen Proctor, David Yoder, and William Breskin from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association to discuss what this Open Season has to offer.

The show airs live on Friday, November 15,  2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News David Yoder Federal Insights FEDtalk Joan Melanson Kathleen Proctor Tony Vergnetti William Breskin

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes