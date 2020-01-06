Preparing for 2020 with Public Employee Groups

Tune in to FEDtalk this week to hear from public employee groups about their plans for 2020. Guests from across the federal community will discuss the biggest issues of 2019 spilling into the new year, policy priorities for their organization, and important events every federal employee should lookout for this year.

Joining our host, Tony Vergentti, will be Don Mihalek and Larry Cosme from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Jessica Klement from the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, and Jason Briefel from the Senior Executives Association.

The show airs live on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

