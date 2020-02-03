Bettering Management With Behavioral Science

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week to hear about the how agencies can utilize behavioral science to better lead their teams. Leaders in behavioral and organizational sciences will join the show to discuss how managers can increase employee engagement and productivity toward through behavioral insights.

Joining our host, Natalia Castro, will be Lindsay Moore from the Behavioral Insights Team, Sharon Benjamin from The Clearing, and John Hackston from The Myers-Briggs Company.

The show airs live on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

