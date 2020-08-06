Four Days in 50 Minutes: A Remote Recap of WIFLE’s 2020 Conference

FEDtalk

On FedTalk this week, join host Debra Roth as she walks through the Women in Federal Law Enforcement’s Annual Leadership Training. While the 2020 Conference was postponed, Roth will discuss how WIFLE has pivoted to continue providing trainings and guidance to members as well as recognize the 2020 Award Winners.

Guests will include WIFLE President, Cathy Sanz, and Vice President, Jessie Lane, along with webinar presenters Dianne Bernhard and Brenda Dietzman and award winners SAC Susan Gibson and GS Jennifer Austin.

The show airs live on Friday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm.