Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...

Four Days in 50 Minutes: A Remote Recap of WIFLE’s 2020 Conference

August 6, 2020 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

FEDtalk

On FedTalk this week, join host Debra Roth as she walks through the Women in Federal Law Enforcement’s Annual Leadership Training. While the 2020 Conference was postponed, Roth will discuss how WIFLE has pivoted to continue providing trainings and guidance to members as well as recognize the 2020 Award Winners.

Guests will include WIFLE President, Cathy Sanz, and Vice President, Jessie Lane, along with webinar presenters Dianne Bernhard and Brenda Dietzman and award winners SAC Susan Gibson and GS Jennifer Austin.

The show airs live on Friday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
All News Brenda Dietzman Cathy Sanz Debra Roth Dianne Bernhard Federal Insights FEDtalk Jennifer Austin Jessie Lane Susan Gibson

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Billings Vet Center welcomes Vietnam Veterans home with Quilts of Valor