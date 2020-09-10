Listen Live Sports

Evolving customer experience in healthcare and insurance

September 10, 2020
 
On FedTalk this week, join hosts Jason Briefel and James Heelan as they discusses the evolving trends in customer experience within the healthcare industry and insurance industry. The show covers ongoing efforts to better assist customers and meet employee needs in the changing world, as well as show the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these projects. 

Joining hosts Briefel and Heelan will WAEPA CEO Shane Canfield and Health and Human Services Department Executive Director of Innovation Sanjay Koyani.

The show airs live on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts. 

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by FedPoint, previously Long Term Care Partners. FedPoint administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit fedpointusa.com today.

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

