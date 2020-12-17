On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Looking Forward to 2021 with Federal Employee Associations

By Federal News Network Staff
December 17, 2020 1:56 pm
1 min read
      


Federal employees, like the rest of the country, have had a challenging year.  FEDtalk is here to look at the year in review through the lens of some federal employee associations. This week, join host Tony Vergnetti for a discussion on how COVID-19 changed the landscape for federal employee associations and a look ahead on what 2021 may hold.

The discussion will feature Abe Brown from the Federal Executive Institute Alumni Association, Dr. Vivian Chen from the Asian American Government Executives Network, and Jason Briefel of the Senior Executives Association to hear their perspective on the year and what’s in store for feds in 2021.

The show airs live on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

