Data Driving the Future

On FEDtalk this week, join us for a discussion on the ways in which data is driving the future of work within and with the federal workforce. Host Jason Briefel will be on with Shane Canfield, Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies – known inside the beltway as WAEPA, as well as WAEPA’s Senior Vice President of Operations Tony Zerante and Data Foundation President Nick Hart.

The group discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of data and elevated the importance of data literacy and leadership. WAEPA discusses how their organization has adjusted to the changing needs of their customers and embraced a data-centric future. Hart focuses on what agencies must do to prioritize the most efficient use of their data and how leaders can cultivate a culture of connecting data to action.

The show airs live on Friday, March 26th, 2021

