Mental Health Matters: A Conversation with Law Enforcement



On FEDtalk this week, join a roundtable discussion on the importance of mental fitness for law enforcement. Panelists will discuss the importance of both preventative and reactive mental health for law enforcement professionals. They will discuss the unique needs of law enforcement and efforts underway to ensure every department or agency is aware of the best ways to support their personnel. Host Natalia Castro is joined by the Department of Homeland Security’s Chief Human Capital Officer Angela Bailey; the Executive Director of Survivors of Blue Suicide, Shelley Jones; and the Director of Mental Health and Peer Support at the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Dr. Jean Kanokogi.

This program contains hard conversations about sensitive topics such as law enforcement suicide and self-harm. If you or a loved one are struggling with these issues, please call the national Suicide Prevention Line at (800)273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. You may also reach the COPLINE by texting HOME to 741741. The COPLINE is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to serving active and retired law enforcement officers and their loved ones by providing CONFIDENTIAL 24/7 trained retired officers for callers that are dealing with various stressors law enforcement careers encounter both on and off the job. Whether it is just a “bad day” or a crisis they are here to listen. They are also able to assist with a referral to a culturally competent mental health professional.

The show airs live on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network.

